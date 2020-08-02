SERAP demands Buhari to publish details of govt loans since 2015

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has asked the Federal High Court, Abuja to order President Muhammadu Buhari to publish details of loans obtained by his government since May 29, 2015, including the interest rate as well as details of the projects on which the loans have been spent.

Joined as Respondents in the suit are justice minister Abubakar Malami, finance minister Zainab Ahmed, and director-general of the Debt Management Office Patience Oniha.

SERAP is seeking: “an order of mandamus to direct and compel President Buhari to tell Nigerians the names of countries and bodies that have given the loans, specific repayment conditions, and whether any public officers solicited and/or received bribes in the negotiations for any of the loans, and if there is plan to audit the spending of the loans, to resolve any allegations of mismanagement and corruption.”

SERAP is also asking the court to direct and compel President Buhari to tell Nigerians if he would instruct the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to monitor the spending of all loans obtained since May 2015.

Like this: Like Loading...