Seven tips to recover ‘hacked’ WhatsApp account

By Alao Abiodun

WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging apps across countries of the world.

The Facebook-owned platform has more than 2 billion users and offers end-to-end encrypted chatting experience.

Many a times, fraudsters try to trick WhatsApp users to gain access to their six-digit verification code, which is basically an OTP used by WhatsApp to log-in to an account.

Giving someone your verification code will result in your WhatsApp account being hacked.

Using two-step verification saves you from your account being compromised even if someone gets their hands on your SIM card or your verification code.

This is a layer of additional security that acts like a password for your WhatsApp account.

Meanwhile, to avoid the hassle of recovering your account or restoring your phone to factory settings again, there is a need to take some necessary precautions.

Here are basic steps to recover your WhatsApp:

In order to get back your hacked WhatsApp account, you need to delete and reinstall WhatsApp on your device with your phone number.

You will receive a six-digit verification code via SMS that WhatsApp reads and logs you in automatically. Once you log-in, the hacker will be automatically logged out of your account.

If the hacker activates the two-step verification after gaining access to your WhatsApp account, you will have to wait for seven days to recover your account.

To secure your WhatsApp account from scammers, never share your activation code with anyone. Beware of the calls that ask you to share your personal information or ask you to install certain apps.

Another way to stop hackers from further using your WhatsApp account is to deactivate it. To do that, send an email to Support at [email protected]

After deactivation, you have 30 days to reactivate your account.

Also, make sure to always check the WhatsApp web. Whatsapp Web is the extension of the Whatsapp messenger, used to synchronize your phone with your Computer. When hacked, Log on to your PC and click on the option ‘Log out from all the computers’.

Do not forget to activate the two-step verification. Another key thing to do is to quickly alert family and friends before they become victims.