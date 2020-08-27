Daily News

Several Chelsea players test positive for COVID-19: reports

Premier League – Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers – Stamford Bridge, London, Britain – July 26, 2020. General view inside the stadium before the match, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Pool via REUTERS/Mike Hewitt

Several Chelsea players have not returned for pre-season training after testing positive for COVID-19, according to reports in British media.

The reports did not name the players and Chelsea did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Players who test positive have to self isolate for 10 days and return a negative coronavirus test before they can take part in the training.

Sheffield United, Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United were among the other Premier League clubs to report positive COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, the Times said.

Frank Lampard’s side, who finished fourth last season, kick off their campaign against Brighton on Sept 14.




