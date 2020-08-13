Sevilla fined after Europa League win over Wolves

Our Reporter

Sevilla have been hit with a €10,000 (£9,000/$12,000) fine by UEFA due to a late kick-off in their Europa League victory over Wolves on August 11.

Manager Julen Lopetegui has also been issued with a warning after it was determined he was responsible for the delay.

The decision comes as the Spanish club were found guilty of a breach of Article 11(2)(h) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations.

Sevilla are perhaps unlikely to spend too much time sweating over the fine after reaching the semi-finals of the Europa League. They qualified at Wolves’ expense thanks to a late header from Lucas Ocampos, after Raul Jimenez had missed an early penalty for the Premier League side.

Lopetegui is preparing his side for their game with Manchester United on Sunday, at the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne.

The winner will go on to face either Inter or Shakhtar Donetsk in the final on August 21, also in Cologne.

