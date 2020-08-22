By Mail on Sunday Reporter
Updated:
ON November 17, 2010, we said Seymour Pierce Ltd had talks with rival firms regarding possible merger discussions following concerns over its capital position.
We now accept the investment bank has at all times maintained a regulatory capital position well in excess of its minimum requirement and has not been in any discussions with rival firms about a merger or seeking a partner.
We apologise and are happy to set the record straight.
Sorry we are not currently accepting comments on this article.
Comments