International News

Seymour Pierce Ltd

By
0
Post Views: Visits 49

By Mail on Sunday Reporter

Updated:


ON November 17, 2010, we said Seymour Pierce Ltd had talks with rival firms regarding possible merger discussions following concerns over its capital position.

We now accept the investment bank has at all times maintained a regulatory capital position well in excess of its minimum requirement and has not been in any discussions with rival firms about a merger or seeking a partner.

We apologise and are happy to set the record straight.

Sorry we are not currently accepting comments on this article.

Golf dinner attendees facing added questions over duration of event

Previous article

Matt Lucas

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in International News