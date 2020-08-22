By Mail on Sunday Reporter

Updated: 14:16 EDT, 15 December 2010

ON November 17, 2010, we said Seymour Pierce Ltd had talks with rival firms regarding possible merger discussions following concerns over its capital position.



We now accept the investment bank has at all times maintained a regulatory capital position well in excess of its minimum requirement and has not been in any discussions with rival firms about a merger or seeking a partner.



We apologise and are happy to set the record straight.