Shaibu has been so loyal, helpful – Obaseki

Bisi Olaniyi, Southsouth Bureau Chief

Edo Governor Godwin Obaseki has declared his deputy, Philip Shaibu, with whom he is running for re-election under the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on September 19 has been so loyal and helpful to his administration.

He spoke at the palace of Ogieneni of Uzairue Clan in Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo state, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Imonikhe Kadiri, Omogbai IV, in continuation of his re-election campaigns in Edo North Senatorial District.

Obaseki said: “My deputy, who is your son, has been so loyal and helpful to my administration. We are here to seek your prayers and support for our re-election.”

The monarch, who conferred chieftaincy titles on Obaseki and his deputy, stated the Governor had done well in almost four years, thereby deserving re-election.

The traditional ruler said: “Your deputy is from this place (Uzairue Clan) and he is my son.

“Considering what you have done in the last four years, you have done very well. In terms of infrastructural development, I believe you have done well for Edo State.

“You (Obaseki) have good men around you. I promise you that Uzairue people will give you 100 per cent votes.

“I will also like to make some pleas to you. I want your government to upgrade the Uzairue Market to a modern one.

“In the area of road construction, I wish to plead with you to do more for my people. We are impressed with your government, that is a fact and I won’t lie.

“I like the way you do your things; you must not share money. Your good deeds will speak for you. All we need is prayer.”

The monarch also admonished Obaseki to be much closer to God and ask Him whatever he wants, assuring he would get it.

