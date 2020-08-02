Shaibu is chasing shadows – APC

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY- REACTING to the allegation by Edo state deputy governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu that Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is seeking third term through Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Edo State Publicity Secretary of the APC, Chris Azebamwan, said the deputy governor was chasing a shadow.

Azebamwan said, “It is laughable to accuse Comrade Adams Oshiomhole of seeking a third term by proxy. He was Governor for eight years, and more recently, National Chairman of the ruling Party at both Federal and Edo State until Godwin Obaseki betrayed the mandate freely given to him by Edo people.

“The Vision and the Mission of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress, APC is lucidly spelt out in his manifesto which he tagged, SIMPLE AGENDA. Shaibu and his boss Godwin Obaseki know they cannot fault the document, and they don’t have an agenda of their own to offer Edo people.

“In their cluelessness, they have resorted to name-calling and mudslinging. They believe they can distract and hoodwink Edo people by hinging their campaigns on persons, instead of issues. Perhaps they should be reminded that Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is not on the final list of candidates for Edo 2020.

“Philip Shaibu should focus on the issue of his tax fraud and the inconsistencies and discrepancies in his academic credentials and those of Godwin Obaseki. There is also the issue of how they maligned, sidelined, and disparaged Edo citizens in nearly four years of their administration; the same people from whom they are now soliciting votes.

“We cannot allow them to Make Edo Grounded Again. With the emergence of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu as the APC candidate, Edo people should not just expect a better life, they should prepare to live it.”

