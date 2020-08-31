Shamrock Rovers to play AC Milan in Europa League qualifiers

Shamrock Rovers have landed one of the qualifying rounds’ very biggest fish in the Europa League with the Dublin club set to take on AC Milan in Tallaght on September 17th.

Dundalk, however, might actually be the happier of the two Irish clubs in the circumstances with the league champions handed an away game against Andorra’s Inter Escalades. As things stand, that tie will have to be moved because of coronavirus with Italy among the possible host nations.

For Rovers, the draw will be regarded as bittersweet. Under normal circumstances, a game against one of the giants of European football would be regarded as prestigious for the team and hugely lucrative for the club.

In the midst of the current pandemic, however, with Uefa having to use one legged ties to decide qualifying rounds of their European club competitions, the opportunities to generate revenue from the occasion will most likely be severely restricted.

It is understood that the arrangements in place at present give the television rights to the country in which the game is to be played to the host club but it is the away club that gets the rights for the rest of the world and so Milan themselves will, it seems, get whatever money Italian television is prepared to stump up to broadcast the match.

With the game all but certain to be played to behind closed doors, there will be no ticket revenues either and little prospect of generating cash from other match related activities.

It is, meanwhile, a daunting looking challenge with Milan, who finished sixth in Serie A last season boasting an array of senior internationals including the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Alessio Romagnoli and Simon Kjaer.

In the circumstances, Dundalk might feel quite happy to have drawn the only unseeded side they could have been paired with in the Champions Path of the competition.

Inter Escalades may well present a challenge for the Irish side but the Andorran champions, playing in Europe for the first time this season, look like rather more beatable opponents than the Italians, opening up the prospect of progressing to another round and taking the prize money that would come with it.

Matt Doherty’s new club, Tottenham Hotspur, meanwhile, were drawn away to Lokomotiv Plovdiv of Bulgaria while Rangers must play Gibraltar’s Lincoln Red Imps who beat Celtic by a single goal at home four years ago before losing 3-1 in Glasgow.