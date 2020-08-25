Shania Twain’s Best Friend Stole Her Husband And In Revenge She Married Hers

When Shania Twain married hotshot producer Robert John ‘Mutt’ Lange on December 28, 1993, and just like every woman’s dream, she thought their marriage would be that of a happy ending.

Together they made beautiful music, collaborating on her top-selling 1997 album Come On Over and making millions in the process as reported in The Mirror.

In a bid to escape the fame frenzy, they moved to the quiet Swiss town of Corseaux, overlooking Lake Geneva, and the arrival of their son Eja in 2001 only added to their joy.

Shania, now 54, had also found a best friend in PA Marie-Anne Thiebaud, who the couple had hired to look after their 46-room chateau.

Living just half a mile apart, the women had been pregnant together and when Shania worried that her marriage was on the rocks, it was Marie-Anne she confided in.

And when the Canadian singer shared fears that Mutt was cheating, Marie-Anne was so sure Shania was being delusional.

Then in 2008, Mutt came home and told Shania he wanted a divorce. The very next day his motive became clear, it was a twist that she never expected, he had allegedly been having an affair with Marie-Anne.

Mutt denied the claims, but Marie-Anne’s devastated husband, Nestle executive Frédéric Thiébaud, had uncovered alleged evidence including phone bills and hotel receipts and was the one who broke the news to Shania.

However, Shania had bigger surprise in plan. Tongues started wagging after Shania and Frédéric were spotted holidaying in Canada, New York and Florida, and the star admitted he had ‘renewed’ her ‘faith in love and committment.’

Having gone through the suffering of his family splitting apart at the same time and under the same extreme circumstances, he understands me better than anyone.

Announcing their engagement, she continued:

Frederic Nicolas Thiebaud has been a true gift to me as a compassionate, understanding friend and over time, an amazing love has blossomed from this precious friendship.

They married in Puerto Rico on New Year’s Day in 2011 and Shania would later describe the events leading up to their relationship as ‘beautifully twisted’.

As for Marie-Anne and Mutt, they are still said to be together and living in the same village as their exes.

However, some hurts are forever as Shania said she has forgiven Marie-Ann, but can never forget.

She refuses to have anything to do with her ex, professionally or personally outside of co-parenting their son.

But despite believing she and Frédéric got the better end of the stick because they are ‘happier individuals’, Shania firmly believes it doesn’t excuse her ‘horrible’ friend’s actions.