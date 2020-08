The Supreme Council for Shariah in Nigeria (SCSN) has said that government’s failure to execute Gen. Zamani Lekwot (rtd.), the late Maj. James Kude and others sentenced to death for the 1992 Zangon Kataf crisis is responsible for the recurring crises in southern Kaduna.

