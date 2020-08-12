Ship captain’s mutilated body found on Delta river

By Okungbowa Aiwerie, Asaba

The body of an assistant captain of a ship conveying crude oil from Patani to Kwale in Delta State has been found floating on a river in the state.

It was learnt that the body had machete cuts on it.

The Nation gathered that the victim was on board the ship with eight crew members when he suddenly disappeared.

The Nation learnt that the ship owned by an Indian oil exploration company eventually berthed at Aboh community in Ndokwa East council area of the state.

Police spokesman Onome Onowakpoyeya confirmed the incident.

“The report we had is that at the time the ship was about to sail, they discovered somebody was missing, but whether the man was murdered, I cannot tell you that,” he said.

The captain of the ship has been arrested, while six others on board the ship were said to be at large.

