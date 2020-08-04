The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has announced the death of Joseph Dawha, who was its 16th Group Managing Director (GMD).

The corporation disclosed in a statement issued by its Spokesman, Kennie Obateru, in Abuja, on Monday, that Mr Dawha died after a brief illness.

The GMD, Mele Kyari, expressed shock over the sudden death of Mr Dawha.

Mr Kyari said the NNPC family gravely mourned Mr Dawha’s death as he provided astute leadership and made immense contributions to the progress of the corporation.

He described his death as a great loss to not only NNPC but also Nigeria as a whole.

Mr Dawha was GMD of NNPC between August 2014 and August 2015.

(NAN)

The post Shock As Ex-NNPC GMD Dies Suddenly appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...