Should I avoid arguments in a relationship?

Rois Ola

ANY times in relationship, circumstances occur that make us argue, quarrel or get to an outright fight. While not encouraging violence, arguments are very normal in relationships. So if you experience this sometimes, please note you are not abnormal. The problem in most cases is how to sometimes avoid it (not totally) and also how to handle it.

A simple conversation can increase into an argument, if one partner feels like they’re not being heard. You are supposed to be your partner’s number one fan, and making an effort to actively demonstrate that you are. Not just by lip service alone but by action. And when your partner sees this, it will help reduce arguments because they feel you are on their side.

At times, honesty has a role to pay in the eruption of arguments. For instance, if you like fuji music, yet you pretend to like hip hop because your partner doesn’t like fuji. Or maybe you don’t want to relocate to that remote place and you are agreeing to it without a proper discussion or analysis.

Avoiding disagreements covers people, especially those you love from seeing who you really are. What you like and what you enjoy doing are part of who you are. So if you’re doing everything your partner enjoys, but it’s really not your thing, then you should speak up or else one day, you will react in such a manner that may cause a lot of havoc.

Don’t avoid discussing something because you think it might be a deal breaker. If it is, full disclosure is great before things get too serious and major heartbreak is on the line because some heart breaks will be unable to mend, and it is better being honest about who you are in the first place so everyone knows where to stand and how to behave.

You can only keep your feelings hidden for so long before the truth one day will surely come out. When your partner finds out, it’s going to hurt your relationship probably even worse than the truth would have in the first place.

If as a person, you are fond of avoiding arguments, the trust between you and your partner will gradually go down. On the contrary, it communicates to your partner that you don’t trust them. You don’t trust that her love and fidelity for you have no limits.

You do not have to agree all the time, but honesty helps to stop some major future issues.

For instance, the way one sees a situation will be totally different from the way the other person will see it. It may hurt if your partner doesn’t agree all the time, but when they voice it out it shows how trustworthy they are in honesty. Sometimes, if your partner disagrees with you, they may do so because they love you and want the best for you and expect you to trust and accept them.

The truth is sooner or later that argument you’ve been avoiding will come to the surface. And when it does, it will be more destructive in your relationship than it would have been, if you faced it earlier. Your dishonesty and lack of trust will result in more than hurt feelings. It will cause heartbreak and destroy trust.

You see when doubt creeps in, it becomes uncompromising and can turn a healthy relationship to an unhealthy one. Once doubt begins to muddy the waters of a relationship, it’s nearly impossible to restore complete transparency. It may not be easy, but it’s better to maintain clarity from the beginning by voicing your thoughts when you disagree. A lot of people think when they disagree, it causes issues. The truth is if disagreements come and they are handled maturely, then solutions will come and peace can and will be restored. At least, everyone involved knows where they stand.

At times, couples set expectations that may not be realistic, while courting. You may never or hardly argue but now you argue constantly. Do not ever be afraid to argue? It is healthy to argue. It is when it results into fights that it transforms into something else. If you never argue with your boyfriend or girlfriend, then you should start. Because that’s what married couples do. And it’s a good thing. Relationships between two sinful people aren’t perfect. You’re not always going to get along with your partner, and it’s important to know what to say and do when you don’t. Arguing helps relationships grow and flourish through greater understanding and compromise.

If you are in a relationship and you don’t argue, then there is something fishy. It means one of you is compromising seriously. When a relationship is not deep, then there will be nothing to argue about. If you’re arguing, that’s a good sign that you and your partner are invested in the relationship and taking things seriously as it should be expected of serious people.

In relationships you have to understand that anger kept within for too long is self-destructive, it destroys you gradually till you lose control and are barely able to recognize who you are.

As a couple, try and do the following:

Talk about your feelings before you get angry; try and listen properly.

Do not raise your voice as much as possible.

It is difficult but try not to threaten your relationship.

Do not keep piling the hurt and pain, it will eventually blow up.

Stop trying to avoid anger; people doing this never go far and lose control.

Create a calm process of resolving issues.

Do your best never to manipulate or abuse.