Siemens devises initiative to support sustainable development in Nigeria

As part of effort to support sustainable development in Nigeria, Siemens Nigeria has devised a Business to Society (B2S) initiative in order for the country to attain societal, economic, and environmental advancements.

Explaining the ideology behind the initiative, CEO, Siemens Nigeria, Onyeche Tifase said: “B2S model is a society based initiative focused on developing local jobs and skills, providing value-adding innovation, improving quality of life and positive societal transformation, all in order to achieve economic development and environmental sustainability in Nigeria. The initiative represents the multidimensional ways we approach creating real value in the lives of Nigerians and the communities. The idea is to continually support the Nigerian government in developing local jobs and skills. The brand has positively impacted employment with an estimated number of 48,000 jobs linked to Siemens’ business operations in Nigeria. Our target is to improve the quality of life for Nigerians and ensure environmental sustainability through their partnerships and active participation in initiatives that will provide access to quality living and healthcare for up to 100,000 Nigerians and achieve a net-zero carbon footprint by 2030.”

She further said: “The B2S project has also contributed nine percent to Nigeria’s operational power generation installed capacity. This is a demonstration of our commitment to make significant investments in providing value-adding initiatives to address challenges in Nigeria’s power sector. Our social investment programmes have been designed to achieve the highest levels of stakeholder resonance and maximal benefits to the society.”

