David Silva will not get the send-off he deserves in his final home appearance for Manchester City against Real Madrid at an empty Etihad but a fairytale ending could still be in store for the “Magician”.

The post Silva has last shot at European glory before Man City goodbye appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

The post Silva has last shot at European glory before Man City goodbye appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...