Simon Cowell Won’t Return For Britain’s Got Talent Finals Following Bike Accident

Simon Cowell attends “America’s Got Talent” Season 14 Live Show Red Carpet at Dolby Theatre on September 17, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Simon Cowell will reportedly not return for this year’s Britain’s Got Talent finals after suffering a broken back in a bike accident.

The 60-year-old media mogul have been ordered by his doctors in Los Angeles to stay put and not travel as he recovers from the electric bike accident which left him with a broken back, the Mirror UK reports.

Although it had been hoped that he might be able to appear via video call for the already delayed shows, it now appears that he will not be seen at all.

Cowell’s recovery is said to be going well, with the music mogul walking more every day and diligently carrying out his physio exercises.

“It was decided that the idea of having him judge the BGT finalists via a link was just not feasible – nor sensible.

“Everything is fixed, he just needs healing time. Flying halfway across the world is not part of the plan and he has agreed to put his health first,” a close source to the Mirror.

TV bosses are now said to be trying to find a replacement for Simon in time for the shows which start filming in two weeks, with Piers Morgan being one suggestion. However, a source said that would have been ‘impossible’ due to his ‘spat’ with another of the BGT judges, David Walliams.

The shows have already been hit by delays due to coronavirus restrictions. Although the audition episodes were shown in April the live finals had to be postponed. Filming has also been changed to ensure that crew and acts can remain socially distanced and there is going to be a virtual audience.

Now instead of live shows, the episodes will be pre-recorded.

Simon broke his back last month after falling from his new bike and underwent six hours of surgery to insert a metal rod into his spine after the freak accident.