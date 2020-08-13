Simon tips Osimhen for Napoli success

Olusegun Ogunjimi, Abuja

SUPER Eagles and Nantes winger Moses Simon has tipped compatriot Victor Osimhen to have a successful career at his new Italian club SC Napoli.

Both Simon and Osimhen crossed parts in the French Ligue 1 last season and the former said he has seen much of the latter during his days with OSC Lille and the national team to offer an informed opinion.

Simon who was adjudged Nantes’ 2019 Player of the Year , said that Osimhen is very aggressive and hard working as a striker and he is also ready to learn which would definitely make him unstoppable in his football career.

“As regards achieving success in Napoli, I can assure you that Victor has the football talent, skills and power to be a great striker, he said. “He is very strong and fast with the ball which makes him very deadly in goal area; he is aggressive at goal, hardworking and also ready to learn as a football player.

“I have played with him in the national team and also against him in the (French) Ligue 1; I am confident that he would succeed at Napoli,” stated Simon.

