Singer to die by hanging for blasphemy

By Fanen Ihyongo, Kano

A 22-year-old man Yahaya Aminu Sharif has been sentenced to death by hanging for blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad.

Khadi, Aliyu Muhammad Kani of the Upper Shari’a Court sitting at Hausawa Quarters in Kano on Monday found Sharif, a singer, guilty of “derogatory comment” contained in one of his songs. Sharif was sued for blasphemy against the prophet in a song he circulated that went viral via WhatsApp in March 2020.

The Shari’a Court ruled that he should be hanged until he died.

Sharif’s case drew public attention on March 4 when hundreds of angry youths stormed the Kano Hisbah board headquarters in protest against what they considered as “an uncomplimentary assault on Prophet Muhammad.”

The youths accused the government and security agencies of unduly protecting Sharif and failing to punish him appropriately.

The youths also invaded the accused’s family home and razed it down after he reportedly escaped.

The Shari’a court also sentenced one Omar Farouq of Sharada area of Kano to 10 years imprisonment for making “derogatory statements on the Almighty Allah” in public during an argument.

