Singer To Die By Hanging For Blasphemy

Nigerians react as a 22-year-old man Yahaya Aminu Sharif has been sentenced to death by hanging for blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad. Khadi, Aliyu Muhammad Kani of the Upper Shari’a Court sitting at Hausawa Quarters in Kano on Monday found Sharif, a singer, guilty of “derogatory comment” contained in one of his songs. Sharif was sued for blasphemy against the prophet in a song he circulated that went viral via WhatsApp in March 2020. Sharif’s case drew public attention on March 4 when hundreds of angry youths stormed the Kano Hisbah board headquarters in protest against what they considered as “an uncomplimentary assault on Prophet Muhammad.” The Shari’a Court ruled that he should be hanged until he died.

