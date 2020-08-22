Sister of Texas mom-of-two, 23, who was beaten to death in fake ransom plot tells of toll on family

The sister of an American mother-of-two, who was found beaten to death with all of her teeth removed in Mexico, is still struggling to raise money for her sibling’s funeral in Texas and is stressed that her remains are decomposing.

Carmen Flores expressed her concerns Friday afternoon, just three days after authorities in the northeast Mexican border city of Matamoros found the body of 23-year-old Lizbeth Flores on a grass field next to a construction site.

On Tuesday, cops in Matamoros arrested Braulio Martínez at his residence in connection with Flores’ gruesome murder.

‘I am still trying to raise money for my sister’s funeral. My family has been been so stressed because we still haven’t raised enough money and her body is decomposing,’ Carmen Flores wrote on her Facebook account.

‘If you find it in your heart the need to donate in our time of need we would greatly appreciate it. Anything will help. Thank you in advance and [God] bless you.’

The body of Lizbeth Flores, an American 23-year-old mother-of-two from Brownsville, Texas, is still sitting in a morgue in Matamoros, Mexico, where she was found dead August 11 after she was allegedly murdered by Braulio Martínez, a registered sex offender in Texas. Her family worries that her body will decompose if she is not returned to the United States for burial

Carmen Flores (right) wrote on Facebook that Braulio Martínez, who was arrested for allegedly killing her sister Lizbeth Flores (left), sent her a text message saying he did not know where he missing sister was at. Lizbeth left her Brownsville, Texas, home August 9 and reportedly went to Matamoros, Mexico, to pay the ransom for her kidnapped boyfriend, who lived in Matamoros and is the father of her two children

A source close to the investigation of the Brownsville native told DailyMail.com that Martínez allegedly lured Lizbeth Flores by telling her that her boyfriend had been kidnapped and that she needed to pay a ransom.

The government official added that the motive for the brutally violent crime was a robbery.

Flores, who was the mother of an eight-month-old boy and a four-year-old girl, was found shirtless and lying face up and had been found beaten to death with part of her scalp removed.

The government official said that Martínez – a convicted child sex offender in Texas – was known by Flores and her family. However, the exact nature of their relationship currently remains unclear.

Braulio Martínez (pictured) was apprehended Tuesday in Matamoros, Mexico, a week after authorities in the Mexican border town found Lizbeth Flores beaten to death. The 23-year-old woman left behind two children, a four-year-old girl and an eight-month-old boy

Flores reportedly died from a blunt-force trauma to the head after being struck with a rock that was found next to her body

Lizbeth Flores, a mother of two children from Brownsville, Texas, was killed last week while visiting the Mexican border city of Matamoros. She walked across the Veterans International Bridge to allegedly visit her boyfriend August 9 and was found next to a construction site August 11

In a separate Facebook post, Carmen Flores revealed that Martínez had texted her and said he had no knowledge of Lizbeth Flores’ whereabouts.

‘I have a little more peace in knowing that they got him. He has to pay for what he did and he’s not even going to do enough for what he did to my sister. But it’s better for him to be locked up than for something to happen to someone else,’ she wrote in Spanish.

‘He is a liar, scoundrel who even texted me saying he couldn’t find Lizbeth anywhere in Matamoros. But he left enough evidence. This man is the culprit and people must accept him and stop gossiping. There is a very great God and everything is paid in this world.’

Flores left her home in Brownsville on August 9 and walked across the Veterans International Bridge, crossing the US-Mexico border to Matamoros to visit her boyfriend – who is also the father of her two young children.

Braulio Martínez was arrested at his home in the subdivision of Molinos del Rey on Tuesday for the murder of 23-year-old Flores

Officials say the stretch of land where Flores was killed, a vacant lot in the Emilio Portes Gil bypass, is notorious for robberies

Later the same day she spoke to her mother, María Rubio, on the phone and said she would be returning home to Brownsville that night. However, she was never heard from again.

Less than 24 hours later, Rubio called the Brownsville Police Department on August 10 to report her daughter missing. She was found on August 11.

She died from a blunt-force trauma to the head after being struck with a rock that was found next to her body.



Texas jail records observed by DailyMail.com show that Martínez was convicted of child sex offenses in Texas, in 2006. He was detained in a state prison in Huntsville for four years after pleading guilty to two counts of sexual assault on a child, a 15-year-old female. His address at the time was also in Browsnville.

Martínez was released from prison in 2010.

Juan Carlos Cué Vega, Mexico’s Consul in Brownsville, Texas told DailyMail.com on Tuesday that the Mexican government had previously offered María Rubio assistance in returning Flores back before a local funeral parlor stepped in to help the grieving family.

Vega also said that the funeral home was awaiting clearance from U.S. Customs and Border Protection to bring back the body.

The official said the motive for the brutally violent crime was a robbery (pictured: Braulio Martínez is seen being led out of a police station by cops with his head down)

Braulio Martínez is a registered sex offender in Texas. He served four years in prison between 2006 and 2010 on one charge of child sexual assault and one count of indecency with a child