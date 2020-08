A mother in the United Kingdom was left horrified after her six-year-old daughter started choking on pieces of a face mask found inside McDonald’s chicken nuggets. Laura Arber, 32, said she made the discovery in at least two of the 20 nuggets she had bought for her children from the fast-food branch in Aldershot, Hampshire […]

