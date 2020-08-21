Slay Queen in Court for Defrauding a Facebook Acquaintance

A young man based in Aba has apprehended a Port Harcourt based lady through tracking and has charged her to court for defrauding him of N8,500 meant for transportation from Port-Harcourt to Aba.

According to Chukwudi aged 31, the 22 year old Queen Benita (Facebook Name) agreed to pay him a visit in Aba on the 10th of October 2019 and lured him to send the said amount (N8,500) to her Access Bank account as transport.

According to Chukwudi’s Lawyer – Ken Ukpai Esq, the act was a calculated measure to defraud his client.

In separate petitions to the force headquarters and the court, Ken Demands the compensation of 850,000 for his client noting that his client is a businessman and if the said money was to be invested into his business since that day (About 10 months), it would have yielded more that the demanded Amount.

Queen Benita was still in Custody as at the time of filing this report.

