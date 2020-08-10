Smile introduces first voice over smartphone

Smile Nigeria has introduced the first entry-level, dual-SIM, Voice Over 4G LTE-enable smartphone into the Nigerian market.

A statement from the company at the weekend said the SmileVoLTE dual SIM smartphone, which is Google approved and manufactured in partnership with Mediatek , comes pre-loaded with applications including the SmileVoice App, WhatsApp, twitter, skype, Instagram, YouTube, music and FM radio.

It also includes innovative features like fingerprint and face recognition for smartphone private access and security, the statement said.

Speaking on the new product, Abdul Hafeez, Chief Marketing Officer of Smile Nigeria, noted that Smile is keen at making another impressive mark in the rapidly growing Nigerian market.

“We are making available to customers one of the best VoLTE Smartphones in the market with 4G LTE capabilities and an AlwaysOn internet access for non-stop 30-day internet connection. The market is moving much faster in the broadband direction and we want Nigerians to enjoy the best that broadband can offer hence the introduction of this new SmileVoLTE smartphone’’, he said.

