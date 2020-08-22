Snapsong 114

Where the season’s rain has touched the grass
A gazelle there is
In the savannah of our song
Whose gallop rouses the stasis
Of these morbid moments
Abundant grace there is
In that gallop
The magic of a rhythm
Which surprises the wind
A face so proud of eyes
Which embrace the light
And lips lush and lustrous
Like the streamside pasture
Quick in her thought
Tame in her temper
She never leaves the grass
Without a bushel of laughter
Oh you hunter with the hasty gun
Spare this jewel and her handsome grace
Blind brushfire of the careless season
Steer your blaze from her happy roost
Rasping palm fronds
Acres of grassy songs
The Universe joins the chorus
For the Grand Gazelle
