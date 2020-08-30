Snapsong 115: (Proverbs and Pro-nous)

Niyi Osundare
There is nothing
More unfree than Freedom
*
Memory may falter
Remembrance may stumble
But History never forgets
*
Make the Past predict the Future
Coop up the chicks before they ever hatch
*
Courage without candor
Candor without courage:
Which holds the candle
To the darkness of our times?
*
Show me one person
For whom all is well
And I will give you a thousand
For whom the world is a pit
*
Don’t let the tears of Adversity
Foreclose your eyes
Or the Rainbow of Fortune
May miss your gaze
*
Welcome to the royal banquet
But that fish on your golden tray,
Do you know what water teased
Its fins a happy night ago?
*
Tyranny never knocks
Before it enters.
