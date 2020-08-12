By Dr Daniel Aremu, Aderibigbe Ademola

Dogs, human best friends for so many years are not wild animals and there are two basic reasons why a dog might behave in this manner and that can either the dog is rabid or such dog is not well socalized.

killed a child, or mauled the owner or how a dog untriggered just attacked an old woman or man somewhere. This gives them an excuse not to want a dog and also raise a question among the neutrals about why any dog could behave in such wild manner. Socializing a dog is simply making the dog grow up with the training that not all humans or other animals are threat.

it enables them to respond well to people, places, sounds, smells etc because they are farmiliar to them. it is then the responsibility of any dog owner to ensure that their pets are well socialized and familiar to environment they are not even always used to.

Poorly socialized dogs are usually always too timid, afraid or show high level of aggression to unfamiliar environment, people or dogs. It is then the responsibility of any dog owner to ensure that their pets are well socialized and familiar to enviroment they are not even always used to.

Poorly socialized dogs are usually always too timid, afraid or show high level of aggression to an unfamiliar environment, people or dogs. It is then the responsibility of any dog owner to ensure that their pets are well socialized and familiar to environment they are not even always used to. It’s really important to socialize your puppy Socializing at a very young age is much more easier than socializing at adulthood.

Here are few tips on how to socialize your pup. Socializing your dog might start as simple as letting your dog watch other dogs play. DAILY WALK: This is a good way to socialize your dog. Daily walk helps them to meet new human, understand their environment as well as meeting new dogs. This in fact is a great way to also understand your dog outside of his home.

Dogs react differently outside their home, because no matter how big your compound is, it’s just a very kennel to your dog. DOG PARK: This in fact is the most active way to socialize your pup, because he gets to meet different breed, sizes, age and gender. That’s experiencing different kind of energy in one place. If your dog barks or growls a lot, it’s important to always walk with a muzzle because the reaction might trigger other dogs around and might turn into a bad experience.

It is important for human to know how to react around other dogs. Whatever reaction you have reflects on the dog. If other dogs are coming towards you, be relaxed and calm. Being scared really triggers your dog and that would create excitement, which in turn create a negative impression for your dog. Your dog will associate other dog coming toward him as ‘bad’.

Your dog might also trigger other dogs. Quickly correct them by touching, calling or gently pulling the leash.

Walk away from the scene if nothing works. Socializing your pup doesn’t have to be around just humans and other dogs. Socializing your pup is also introducing them to things around. Things like bicycle, sounds, cars and everything you could think of. ensure to reward your dog when deserving….

