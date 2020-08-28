Softcom Hosts Webinar on Leveraging Technology To Unlock Consumer Insight For Business Growth

Softcom, an innovative technology company is set to host a webinar to discuss how businesses can leverage technology to drive consumer loyalty and advocacy towards achieving business growth.

The event will host the Managing Director of Grand Cereals Limited, Alex Goma as the Keynote Speaker. It would also feature experienced professionals including Tolulope Adedeji, Marketing Director, ABinBev and Executive Director on the board of International Breweries, Goodluck Obi, Partner and Head Consumer and Industrial Markets, KPMG Nigeria, and Feyi Olubodun, Founder and Manager Partner, Open Squares Consulting and Author – The Villager: How Africans Consume Brands as Panellist. They will be joined by other experts and enthusiasts of the FMCG industries and all registered guests.

Details of the Webinar are as follows:

Theme: Technology Driven Automation & Incentive to Unlock Consumer Insight

Date: Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020

Time: 11am

Venue: Zoom

Registration Link: http://www.bit.ly/septemberevent

Cost: FREE

The intersection between data and technology can be mined as a bedrock of incremental business growth. There are a variety of solutions out there, but regardless of the platform, technology-driven automation delivers real-time assistance to Fast Moving Consumer Goods businesses (FMCG) to hack actionable data that unlocks insights that can be leveraged to drive growth.

Business leaders, especially in the marketing and sales functions, are constantly thinking of ways to drive awareness, purchasing action and loyalty with the consumers they serve. Without the right insights into these consumers driven by data, it becomes extremely difficult to continue to drive business growth.

Softcom’s Technology-Driven Automation and Incentive to Unlock Consumer Insights webinar will uncover many of the ways businesses can rethink the strategies they employ to get real-time valuable consumer insights. The keynote speaker and panellists will dive into how they’ve leveraged technology and the impact technology would have in the future as businesses continue to strive towards winning the mind and wallet of consumers.

Lela Omo-Ikorodah, VP Enterprise Solutions at Softcom speaking ahead of the event stated that “Contingent upon the changing consumer behavioural patterns and needs, there is a noteworthy move in key choices FMCG corporates need to become accustomed to.

Understanding the behaviour of consumers and having insight into their patterns alludes to data about a particular section of people that educates an organization’s engagement technique.

This event creates an opportunity to discuss and explore innovative avenues to foster consumer loyalty and stickiness.”

About Softcom

Softcom Ltd is a technology company on a mission to enable people and businesses with meaningful innovation that fuels inclusive human growth. The company is focused on solving key problems along 4 focus areas – learning, payment, identity and data. It is also the parent company of Eyowo, a mobile bank that allows people to have access to financial services with their smart and feature phones. Visit www.softcom.ng to learn more.