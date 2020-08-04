Soldiers Attacked My Convoy, Not Boko Haram – Governor Zulum Says

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno has accused Nigerian soldiers and not Boko Haram of being responsible for the attack on his convoy last Wednesday.

The attack on the Gov. Zulum’s convoy occurred at Baga, a town in Kukawa Local Government Area.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that Governor Zulum’s convoy was ambushed by suspected gunmen last Wednesday while on a trip to Monguno and Baga towns to distribute food to internally displaced persons (IDPs).

We also reported how the governor who was furious addressed the Army Commandant in charge of Mile 4.

Governor Zulum in the video said:

“You have been here for over one year now, there are 1,181 soldiers here; if you cannot take over Baga which is less than 5km from your base, then we should forget about Baga. I will inform the Chief of Army Staff to redeploy the men to other places that they can be useful,”

However, in another video by Channels Television, Governor Zulum said:

“It is complete sabotage… I cannot end my interview without clearly stating what happened yesterday. As far as I am concerned, there was no Boko Haram yesterday (that was on Wednesday). It was a serious shooting by the Nigerian armed forces while ‘residing’ in Baga. The situation is very embarrassing.”

The governor’s statement insinuates that either sabotage by some soldiers or poor communication between the soldiers in Mr Zulum’s convoy and those on the ground in Baga who shot at the convoy.

However, the army has said a probe aimed at unravelling the origin of the ambush is ongoing.

“The Nigerian Army wants to reassure the general public that this will be interrogated with a view to forestalling future re-occurrence,” army spokesperson Sagir Musa said last week Thursday.

The Attack on Governor Zulum’s convoy generated a lot of controversies and reactions with many condemning the attack.

