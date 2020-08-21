Somalia: Leaders Strike Elections Deal

Somalia’s political leaders have finally agreed on a poll model that involves electoral caucuses.

As part of the agreement, each Caucus of 301 delegates will elect an MP who will get a seat in parliament. These MPs will in turn elect a President.

The delegates will be nominated jointly by national and federal state electoral bodies.

However, this deal will have to be approved by the Lower House (House of the People) of Parliament.

Jubbaland and Puntland State leaders stayed way from the meeting in Dhusamareb, the capital of Galmudug state.

Hirshabelle, Galmudug, South West and Benadir leaders signed the document alongside Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo.