News From Africa

South Africa: 13 August – Eskom Implements Stage 2 Load Shedding

By
0
Post Views: Visits 31

[SAnews.gov.za] Due to an increase in generation unit breakdowns, Eskom is today implementing Stage 2 load shedding.

I’m hopeless with you, Nengi tells Ozo

Previous article

PHOTOS: Guinness Lagos warehouse on fire

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in News From Africa