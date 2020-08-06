South Africa: As Khayelitsha Field Hospital Closes, MSF Lends Support to Hospitals in Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal

[MSF] The 60-bed COVID-19 field hospital run by MSF in partnership with the Western Cape Department of Health will no longer admit new patients, thanks to a substantial decrease in pressure on the health system in Khayelitsha, where 354 active cases were recorded for August 4, down from over 1000 in late June. Resources and expertise from the field hospital are already being deployed in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, where COVID-19 is currently surging. Moving forward, MSF calls for COVID-19 care in the cou

