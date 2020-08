[African Arguments] ‘People were expected to go from one end of the spectrum to the other; from washing the bodies by hand, dressing them, and holding elaborate ceremonies, to having a corpse in a body bag and no goodbye.’- Fiona McLysaght, Sierra Leone country director for the humanitarian organisation Concern Worldwide during the Ebola crisis in Sierra Leone in 2015.

The post South Africa: Funeral Practices and Cultural Dignity in the Time of Covid appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...