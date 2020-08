[Eskom] Due to the increase in generation unit breakdowns, Eskom regrets to inform the country that it will implement Stage 2 loadshedding starting at 08:00 this morning. This will continue until 22:00. This loadshedding has been caused by an increase in plant breakdowns during the night and early hours of the morning.

