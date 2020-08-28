South Africa: Kaizer Chiefs, Sundowns Faceoff in Decisive Duel

What looked like a first Kaizer Chiefs South African Premier League title in five years is now not a certainty anymore as reigning champions, Mamelodi Sundowns are waging a late fightback.

Chiefs, the 2015 league champions, have led the current season from the start, and when the merciless Covid-19 pandemic halted football for five months, many suggested that Amakhosi be handed the league title.

At that time, Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane maintained that the ‘Brazilians’ chances of moving past Chiefs in the race were very much alive.

Sundowns were trailing Chiefs by four points, with Mosimane’s side having played a game less than the Chiefs side that is coached by German Ernst Middendorp.

Even when football resumed, Sundowns looked far from retaining their ninth league title as they endured a terrible restart, losing once to Cape Town City and drawing three times against Orlando Pirates, Highlands Park and Maritzburg United.

A win against Golden Arrows resuscitated the Brazilians’ championship chances.

To a larger extent, this was also aided by Chiefs losing 3-1 to Bloemfontein Celtic when they could have widened the gap to nine points. Amakhosi missed another opportunity when they drew with Stellenbosch FC 1-1. This is a draw against a side that is only trying to get used to life in the top flight as this is only their maiden season in history.

The two sides will renew their rivalry on Thursday evening at the Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto, a venue that Sundowns has been calling home for the remainder of the season.

Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox

Chiefs’ lack of wins have now led to Mosimane believing that his side can win the league, even though the 2016 African Coach of the Year admits that the league race is still in Chiefs’ hands.

“We deserve a break. We tried. We have been fighting. It shows that if you continue to fight, the door will open,” Mosimane said after a hard-fought win against Golden Arrows thanks to a last minute strike by the ever-green Themba Zwane.

“This shows that if you keep trying, it is never late. You keep going. Nothing is in our hands, but we keep fighting. The coming game (against Chiefs) is not in our hands. The title is Chiefs to lose. They have the points and the goals, and they have nothing to lose,” the Sundowns coach said leading up to Thursday’s fixture.

A win for Sundowns on Thursday will see them equal Chiefs’ point’s tally of 53 even though Chiefs will remain top on goal difference.

Should Chiefs beat Sundowns, they will restore their six points lead at the top of the log with three games each left for the two sides. Either result will set up a photo finish the resumption of the final edition of the Absa Premiership as the league prepares to unveil a new sponsor for the new season.