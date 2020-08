[allAfrica] Cape Town — A tweet posted by SABC News presenter Leanne Manas has shown Health Minister Zweli Mkhize discussing the possibility of easing restrictions on the country’s nationwide lockdown to Alert Level 2. According to government directives, Alert Level 2 indicates “a moderate Covid-19 spread with a high health system readiness”.

