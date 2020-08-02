News From Africa

South Africa: Need Better Food Price Controls to Shield Poor People From Covid-19 Fallout

By
0
Post Views: Visits 24

[The Conversation Africa] COVID-19 has wrought havoc on poor households in countries across the world. In South Africa, more and more people are facing hunger resulting from mass job losses and small, poorly implemented supplementary cash grants.

COVID-19: Anxiety in states as schools get ready to re-open

Previous article

Tanzania: Row With Tanzania Resolved – Macharia

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in News From Africa