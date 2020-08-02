South Africa: Need Better Food Price Controls to Shield Poor People From Covid-19 Fallout

[The Conversation Africa] COVID-19 has wrought havoc on poor households in countries across the world. In South Africa, more and more people are facing hunger resulting from mass job losses and small, poorly implemented supplementary cash grants.
