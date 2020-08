[Govt of SA] The Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) welcomes Eskoms’s steps to recoup funds lost to State Capture corruption. Eskom and the Special Investigative Unit (SIU) announced today, that a set of summons has been issued in the North Gauteng High Court to recover funds from former Eskom executives, former Board members, members of the Gupta family and their associates, and others.

