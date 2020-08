[ISS] President Cyril Ramaphosa’s special envoys arrived in Zimbabwe on 10 August and returned to South Africa the next day, leaving the situation as it was before – with very little hope of change. Renowned journalist Hopewell Chin’ono and opposition activist Jacob Ngarivhume are still in prison, corruption continues unabated and the Zimbabwean government is as arrogant as ever.

Like this: Like Loading...