South Africa: Ramaphosa Reprimands Finance Minister Over Comments on Zambia

President Cyril Ramaphosa has strongly reprimanded Finance Minister Tito Mboweni following comments made by the Minister on social media regarding the removal of Zambia’s Central Bank Governor by President Edgar Lungu.

In one of his tweets, Mboweni “promises to mobilise”, if not given the reasons the Zambian Central Bank Governor was fired by President Lungu.

In a statement on Monday, President Ramaphosa assured the government and people of the Republic of Zambia that the unfortunate remarks do not reflect the views of the South African Government and its people.

Acting spokesperson to the President, Tyrone Seale, said the issue is being addressed to ensure that such an incident does not occur again.

“South Africa and Zambia enjoy strong historical relations dating back to the days of the struggle against apartheid. South Africa remains committed to maintaining the deep and solid bonds of friendship between the peoples of South Africa and Zambia,” Seale said.