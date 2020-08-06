South Africa: Ruling Party Condemns Zimbabwe Govt’s Crackdown On Opposition

[263Chat] South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa has engaged President Emmerson Mnangagwa over the deteriorating political and economic situation in Zimbabwe, the neighboring country’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) party has announced.
