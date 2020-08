SEOUL—With Covid-19 cases rising for nearly two weeks straight, the majority of South Koreans want the nation’s maximum social-distancing measures imposed. So, too, do the country’s opposition conservative lawmakers and some medical associations.

The holdouts are South Korea’s left-leaning President Moon Jae-in and the public-health architects of one of the world’s successful virus responses. Backing them are small businesses and government economic advisers.

