South Korea’s Coronavirus Return Looks Familiar, With a Church at the Center

SEOUL—South Korea, praised for its Covid-19 containment, is having a bout of coronavirus déjà vu, with rising coronavirus cases linked to a large church and the government scrambling to respond.

The country is teetering on the verge of a national outbreak, local health officials warn, and faces a possible return of its most stringent social-distancing measures in the coming days. On Friday, the country reported 324 new virus cases—its largest one-day rise since March 8. Daily infections have hit triple digits for more than a week straight.

“It’s the biggest crisis since coronavirus came into our country,” said South Korean President Moon Jae-in, at a Friday meeting at Seoul City Hall. Later in the day, the presidential Blue House said it would reinstate an emergency-response system for Covid-19 that had been shut down since April.

One of the first countries to be stricken by the virus outside China, South Korea grappled with a February outbreak at a mysterious church that failed to divulge its full membership. Some followers went into hiding, as their affiliation with the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, called a “Korean cult” by lawmakers, had been so closely guarded that many didn’t tell their own families they were members. Nonetheless, South Korea flattened the growth of new infections and seemingly contained the spread within weeks, winning global praise for its swift response.

Now, a similar case threatens the record of what has been one of the world’s Covid-19 success stories.

At the center of the new uptick is the Sarang Jeil Church, a far-right Christian group. Its leader and pastor, Jun Kwang-hoon, calls himself a right-wing crusader and tells followers the Moon administration is trying to destroy South Korea. By doing so, he contends, North Korea can more easily take over the South and turn the country into a communist state.

Mr. Jun, 64 years old, has also said the virus poses little danger, telling followers at a rally even as South Korea’s cases skyrocketed in February: “God will treat us and save us from the deadly disease.”

Earlier this week, Mr. Jun tested positive for the virus and has suggested any outbreak within the church’s followers is a secret North Korean plot. He had organized an antigovernment rally in central Seoul over the weekend that drew about 20,000.

Sarang Jeil, which translates to “Love First,” has yet to produce a full list of its membership, with hundreds of followers still unaccounted for, health officials say. When investigators arrived at the church’s Seoul headquarters Thursday, Sarang Jeil officials locked the doors. Seoul police went back to the church Friday evening with a confiscation warrant. More than 730 cases so far are linked to Sarang Jeil, making it the largest cluster apart from Shincheonji.

Sarang Jeil officials have said the group has suspended service for two weeks, sent text messages encouraging members to visit health clinics and submitted requested documents. The church didn’t respond to requests for comment.

South Korea’s current surge in cases, amounting to about 1,900 in the past eight days, may be considered an achievement elsewhere. But the tally is more than it had reported in all of July.

Unlike the Shincheonji outbreak that unfolded in the southeast city of Daegu, the current clusters are largely concentrated in the Seoul metropolitan area, where roughly half of the country’s 52 million people reside. Social-distancing measures have been tightened, such as banning all gatherings of more than 100 people as well as closing churches and high-risk facilities such as karaoke rooms, night clubs and internet cafes.

To encourage reticent Sarang Jeil members to be examined, health officials have offered anonymous testing so a person’s identity would remain concealed. It has set up extra facilities to boost the number of available hospital beds in the Seoul area.

Health officials could soon trigger the tightest social-distancing measures that limit all gatherings to 10 people, said Jung Eun-kyeong, the head of South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at a Friday briefing. “The situation is much more serious than the Daegu outbreak,” Ms. Jung said.

The virus has recently spread to 15 South Korean cities and provinces, driven by both the Sarang Jeil church outbreak and other separate clusters. Domestic travel had risen on the weekend, after the Moon administration declared Monday a special holiday meant to give people a break from stress about the coronavirus.

“There were already infections spreading, and the Sarang Jeil Church cases were like pouring fuel over fire,” said Kim Dong-hyun, the head of the Korean Society of Epidemiology and a professor at Hallym University’s College of Medicine. “The government had to rush to tighten social-distancing measures.”

Sarang Jeil members, at news conferences and on YouTube broadcasts, have decried the South Korean investigation a witch hunt, claiming the government is faking test results or hospitalizing those with negative results. Other far-right Christian groups at a Thursday event protesting the suspension of church gatherings held signs that read: “Threatening citizens, Moon Jae-in resign!”

Mr. Jun, the Sarang Jeil leader, is under medical supervision after contracting the virus. On Friday, in a written statement read by his lawyer, Mr. Jun accused the government of politically targeting Sarang Jeil and called the Moon administration a “regime” for behaving in scarier ways than if war had suspended ordinary law.

“The government is putting citizens who are opposed to the regime inside hospitals using the Wuhan virus as an excuse,” Mr. Jun said in the written statement, referring to the coronavirus.

