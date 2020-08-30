South West NULGE disowns former Secretary over inauguration of caretaker committee

…Their tenure had expired except Lagos. –Lawal fires back

Dayo Johnson Akure

THE Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) weekend disowned a retired Deputy National secretary of the Union, Comrade Rasaki Lawal for putting in place a caretaker committee.

It expressed worries over Lawal alleged activities to create unnecessary leadership crisis in the Union even after his retirement.

This was contained in a communiqué issued by the Southwest leaders of the union at a meeting attended by the six Presidents in the zone in Akure.

In a Communiqué signed by the leaders, the Zone explained that despite the hands of brotherhood extended to Rasaq Lawal, he never rescinded on his anti-union actions of allegedly creating rancour within the rank and file of the union in the zone and throughout the country in general

The Southwest Leaders, therefore, enjoined all NULGE members, State government, agencies, parastatals, law enforcement agencies to disregard any publication, memos, correspondence from him or his so-called illegal caretaker committee.

“That despite the hands of brotherhood extended to Comrade Rasaq Lawal, he never rescinds on his actions of creating rancour and crisis within the rank and file of NULGE throughout the 36 states and the worst hit, our dear zone (south-west zone). The leadership vehemently kick against this unwholesome actions of his and subsequently stand against it.

“That the leadership of south-west is in possession of the latest letter written and signed by Comrade Rasaq Lawal captioned: Re: Court dismisses suit seeking to restrain caretaker committee (CTC) established by National Caretaker Committee (NCTC) of NULGE and dated 24th August 2020, this letter is not only misleading, it is also an impetus for gross acrimony and disaffection within the NULGE family.

“Our dear zone viewed this inglorious letter as an instrument of no retreat, no surrender by Comrade Rasaq Lawal hence our dissociation with him.

“That after several peace meetings the last of which was held on the 12th September 2019 at the NULGE Secretariat Challenge, Ibadan, in Oyo State the leadership compassionately appeal to Comrade Rasaki Lawal to sheath his sword and allow for peace to reign in the best interest of the union.

“The meeting ended in deadlock as Comrade Rasaq Lawal openly insulted all the leaders and confessed the resignation of his affiliation with the zone.

“That Comrade Rasaq Lawal was served his retirement notice on the 16th August 2019 and part of his retirement dues have been paid.

“Our dear zone pledge our unalloyed support and corporation to the national leadership of our great union, under the able leadership of the national president, Comrade Ibrahim Kahleel,”

But reacting, Rasaq Lawal described the allegations against him by NULGE leaders as a situation calling a dog a bad name in other to hang it.

He said “I’ve not been causing the problem. I’m just telling them to abide by the rule of law and court orders. The tenure of all those calling themselves zonal leaders of the union in the south-west had expired except Lagos state President.

“Our union constitution says, you cannot remain in office beyond your constitutional tenure and they went for elongation which the court nullified during the July 11, 2019 judgment by the NICN, Owerri.

“If the elongation was nullified and some people now remain in office beyond their tenure, what will remain their reason for remaining in office when the tenure elongation they relied upon has been nullified by a court of competent jurisdiction.

He maintained that the tenure of about 28 Presidents across the country had expired, and said “the tenure of national officers expired, March 24, 2019, and they still remain in office against the spirit of the constitution and the court order.

“As soon as the court made the pronouncement in 2019 when I was the General-Secretary as at that time, I wrote to them about the court judgment but they said that they are not affected. All the national officers were affected by the judgment, how can you now call them for meeting”

Vanguard News