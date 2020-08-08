By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The police in Kaduna at the weekend stopped a group of protesters near the Refinery junction, who claimed they were demonstrating peacefully against the wanton killings in Southern Kaduna.

While confirming the arrest of a large number of the protesters, the Police Public Relations Officer in the State, ASP Mohammed Jalige said, ‘the arrest was made because there was no prior notification of the procession.”

“Yes some of them were arrested because they did not inform us about the procession. We just saw the crowd. I cannot tell you how many of them were picked now but I will get back to you later”, he said.

The aggrieved natives, many of who wore black clothes, carried placards with various inscriptions depicting how angry they were about the situation in Southern Kaduna.

Meanwhile, subcultural groupings from other parts of Nigeria, such as Afenifere, were expected to pay a solidarity visit to the contentious area at the weekend.

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post Southern Kaduna Killings: Police arrest protesters in Kaduna appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...