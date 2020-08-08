Southern Kaduna: Makarfi seeks intervention of FG, leaders

Blessing Olaifa, Abuja

Former Chairman of the National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Makarfi, has expressed concern over the spate of killings in the southern part of Kaduna State.

He said it had become imperative for the federal and state governments to engage all the stakeholders, especially traditional rulers, political and religion leaders to end the crises.

Makarfi who was a two-term governor of Kaduna State described the latest crisis in Southern Kaduna as disturbing.A statement signed by his media aide, Murktar Sirajo, urged the people to embrace dialogue and support the governments to resolve the crisis. The statement reads: “Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi is disturbed and saddened by news of the resurgence of violence in the southern part of Kaduna State.

“Senator Makarfi, as always, believes that resort to violence as an expression of grievance complicates, rather than solves problems.“It is his conviction that constructive communication between and among people and communities is the surest recipe to mutual respect and understanding, without which there can be no development.

Read Also: Senator Makarfi loses father

“In respect of local issues, he appeals to all to eschew violence and embrace dialogue as a means to a sustainable resolution to whatever problem, however knotty.

“He also calls on the people to cooperate with the government as it grapples with this and other challenges.“Senator Makarfi also calls on the government at both federal and state levels to ensure that the security agencies are adequately mobilised to properly secure the area, in particular, given the suspected infiltration from outside.

“He also advises the authorities, particularly at the state level, to intensify efforts at finding a lasting solution to the problem through the constructive engagement of all stakeholders, such as traditional, religious, community and political leaders.

Like this: Like Loading...