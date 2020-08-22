Southern Kaduna natives, Fulani-Hausa communities reconcile

…agree to live in Peace

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

A truce was reached in Kaduna State as the Atyap, Fulani and Hausa communities in Zangon-Kataf local government area unanimously agreed to end the hostilities that claimed lives in Southern Kaduna.

Leaders of the warring communities at the peace summit who committed themselves to peace and forgiveness of each other condemned the killings and destruction that had occurred over the past months.

They declared their readiness to help security agencies with information to arrest and prosecute criminal elements.

The summit, appreciated the government for deploying security forces and commended youths from the various communities for their symbolic embrace and agreement not to mount roadblocks anywhere in the chiefdom.

The meeting, which held under the auspices of His Highness, the Agwatyap, Dominic Gambo Yahaya, brought together the three communities in a peace summit held at the Mariyamu and Yakubu Event Centre in Ungwan Wakili.

The summit, co-chaired by AVM Stephen Shekari (rtd) and Dr Salim Umar, brought the communities together and stopped the bloodshed and destruction of property.

The communique issued after the meeting was signed by representatives of the Atyap, Fulani and Hausa communities, the co-chairs and His Highness the Agwatyap.

In a 14-point, resolution, the summit called on all residents of Atyap Chiefdom not to take laws into their hands and instead submit all grievances to the lawful authorities.

According to the meeting, “they appreciated the fact that all Nigerians have the constitutional or fundamental right to move and reside anywhere in Nigeria, including Atyap Chiefdom, without any fear, molestation or harassment from anybody or any source whatsoever.”

The summit, however, called on the authorities to facilitate the return of displaced persons.

It further “recommended the establishment of a standing peace committee that should comprise of Hausa, Fulani and Atyap and their youth to organise robust engagement/dialogue on security issues from time to time with a view to sustaining peaceful coexistence.”

Earlier, the Kaduna State Government relaxed the curfew hours in Zangon Kataf and Kauru LGAs, as a rapprochement between the communities, improved.

