Southern Kaduna: Northern govs canvass support for El-Rufai

The Northern Governors Forum has condemned the persistent attacks in southern Kaduna.

In a statement by the chairman of the forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, the governors said the persistent attacks on villages in the area despite all efforts by the Kaduna State government and security agencies raise serious concern and condemnation.

The statement said this recent attack where the Atyab villages were affected showed the desperate attempt by criminal elements to cause pain and sorrow among innocent citizens, as well as to frustrate the efforts of the state government at fostering peace and harmony.

“We are deeply saddened by this cycle of violence and blood-letting that is carried out against unarmed and helpless people.

“This is reprehensible and regrettable. While we call on the security agencies to rise up to the occasion and apprehend these criminals, we also encourage the citizens to assist with relevant intelligence that will lead to the arrest of these bloodthirsty people.

“The Northern Governors Forum maintains its position that any group or individual that is aggrieved for whatsoever reason should seek redress through official channels than resort to self-help which only exacerbates crises and instability,” the statement said.

