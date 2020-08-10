Southern professionals seek amendment to NDDC, EFCC laws

By Joseph Jibueze, Deputy News Editor

An advocacy group, the Southeast Southsouth Professionals of Nigeria (SESSPN), has called for the amendment of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Acts.

At a maiden briefing by its President, Hannibal Uwaifo, which held virtually, the group said the ongoing forensic audit of the NDDC must be thorough.

The Senate on July 23 urged President Muhammadu to sack the NDDC Interim Management Committee (IMC) over alleged financial malfeasance.

SESSPN regretted that the NDDC, set up to develop the oil-producing areas, became “a cash cow, an automated teller machine (ATM) and a bazaar of some sorts”.

It urged the National Assembly to work with the executive to produce legislation that makes NDDC appointments transparent, that forbids politicians from handling its affairs, and that defines the type of intervention jobs the Commission can legally undertake.

The group said: “The amendment to the NDDC Act must provide a transparent process of selecting contractors, transparent auditing system, independent verification of projects awarded and an independent payment system.

“We further suggest that breaches of whatever nature must be criminalised to carry lengthy terms of imprisonment, hefty fines and total ban from doing any jobs relating to government or any of the Agencies.”

Uwaifo said SESSPN’s legal team is working on reform proposals to be forwarded to the National Assembly.

The group said the leadership selection process for anti-corruption agencies must be transparent and in line with international standards.

It said an amendment of the EFCC Act is needed to make the anti-graft agency truly independent.

The group said: “The National Assembly is called upon to again take a look at the EFCC Act and provide for a strictly transparent process for the selection of the leadership and staff.

“Appointment and control of the body should be taken away from the executive and placed in a governing cuncil consisting of retired Justices of the appellate courts and ex-intelligence/security office, with proven public integrity and who have never been accused or indicted of any crime or moral turpitude.”

