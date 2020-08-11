Southwest APC hails El-Rufai’s call for power shift to South

By Emmanuel Oladesu

The Southwest All Progressives Congress (APC) has praised Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai for saying power should shift to the region in 2023.

It said the call followed earlier calls by former Zamfara State Governor Abdulaziz Yari, on the same issue.

Publicity Secretary Karounwi Oladapo, in a statement, said Southwest APC would continue to recognise strong voices in support of the southern presidency until it becomes a reality.

He said: “We encourage other vocal, credible and influential northern figures to speak out and be counted. The call for southern presidency in 2023 resonated with the northern masses. None of those northern leaders who made the call has been molested.

“A consensus of opinion of northern leaders in favour of power shift to the South, particularly Southwest, is achievable ahead of the 2023 presidency.

“Governor El-Rufai fired the first salvo in February, it didn’t capture our attention and fancy at the time because it appeared like a political statement.

However, his interview on Sunday August 9, where he corroborated his earlier support for a southern presidency deserved our praises.

“We also note with satisfaction the call for southern presidency by Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume from Borno State. The Southwest APC thanks elder statesman, Mallam Mamman Daura, whose emphasis for 2023 presidency was more on merit and capacity in favour of the Southwest. We have in abundance men and women of intellect, character, competence and capacity to lead Nigeria to prosperity and greatness in 2023.

‘’The Southwest promises Nigerians the best. The call for the southern presidency is a patriotic call. The unity and stability of Nigeria come before individual interests. The leadership question should be settled on equity, justice and fairness in 2023 to guarantee peaceful coexistence.”

Like this: Like Loading...