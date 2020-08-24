Southwest APC hails Yakassai on zoning

By Emmanuel Oladesu

Southwest All Progressives Congress (APC) has hailed prominent Northern elder, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai, for calling for presidential zoning to the South in 2023.

The zonal chapter noted that the elder statesman was responding to its call on Yakassai to speak out on the issue.

Southwest APC Publicity Secretary Chief Karounwi Oladapo said in a statement that Yakassai, a member of the Board of Trustees (BOT) of the Arewa Consultative Forum, was logical in his advocacy for rotational presidency.

Yakassai had said: “The principle of zoning and rotation is very important in Nigerian politics, particularly as long as we are operating the presidential system of government.

“This is particularly because the concentration of power lies with the Federal Government and the Presidency. It will be inappropriate to attempt to run the Presidency by a single region for more than eight years

“So, in my opinion, it is incumbent on the APC to sponsor the next presidential candidate from the South.”

Hailing the Northern elder, Oladapo said:”Alhaji Yakassai has the commendation of the Southwest APC Zonal Caucus, like we did to the earlier callers: El-Rufai, Yari and Ndume.”